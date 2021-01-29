Sauk Prairie hosts Oregon for shared senior night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since Oregon girl’s basketball is playing all their games on the road this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a senior night may have seemed impossible but their Wednesday night opponent changed that.

With Sauk Prairie scheduled to host Oregon on Wednesday evening inside their gym, the Eagles also planned on holding senior night to honor their graduating girls before the varsity game, and offered to do the same for Oregon.

12 seniors, two different teams, same gym, same night. @OregonGBB has to play all their games on the road this year but @Sauk_Prairie_AD made sure they’d still get to experience a senior night tradition no matter what. pic.twitter.com/xrpXFP2ARp — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 29, 2021

“It was awesome. It was super nice of them. We didn’t expect to even have a senior night, not being able to play at our home gym.” said senior Panther Emily Statz who was one of seven Oregon seniors honored.

Carleigh Roberts, Ellie Koopman, Makayla Vondra, Jaelyn Nedelcoff and Megan Bloyer were the six other seniors honored.

Cassie Radl, Naomi Breunig, Olivia Breunig, Ava Roach and Skylie Wardrop are the five seniors honored by Sauk Prairie.

“Just the ability to have a senior night and for them to share that with us is super special and I think we’ve all kind of been in the same boat. So being able to have other girls there who know the same feeling, it’s been awesome.” said Nedecoff.

In the game, Oregon’s Jaelyn Nedelcoff found fellow senior Ellie Koopman for a basket while McKayla Paukner and Naomi Breunig teamed up for a basket for Sauk.

Oregon improved to 3-2 on the year with a 50-35 win over Sauk Prairie.

