SSM Health opens new Janesville COVID-19 vaccination site

(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health opened a new vaccination site in Janesville Thursday, allowing them to expand vaccine access to eligible groups.

According to a news release, the site at Dean Medical Group- Janesville East was already taking patients on Thursday.

Janesville resident Bernie Staller was the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the new site.

“I’m really happy I was able to get in and get this done right away,” he said.

SSM Health Wisconsin Southern Region Administrator Dawna Menke shared Staller’s enthusiasm.

“It has been an exciting day for us, and we are happy that we can now offer the COVID-19 vaccination to more members of our community,” Menke said.

SSM Health explained that they are reaching out to eligible patients through MyChart and US Mail. Eligible patients can also call 608-250-1222 to schedule their appointment.

Those are 65 and older are currently eligible for the vaccine, but SSM Health will be vaccinating this group in phases due to the high volume. The system noted that they are currently vaccinating patients 75 years of age and older due to their risk for hospitalization and serious complications.

