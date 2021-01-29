Advertisement

St. Mary’s Women and Children’s staff undergo implicit bias training

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women and Children’s staff at St. Mary’s Hospital are undergoing an implicit bias training in an effort to improve birth outcomes.

According to a news release, researchers have found that birth outcomes for Black mothers were influenced, in part, by institutional racism and bias.

A report by the Dane County Health Council indicates that babies born to Black mothers are twice as likely to be born at a low birth weight. These babies are put at an increased risk for health and developmental challenges, SSM Health noted.

Director of Women and Children’s Services Robbie Sonnentag said they have received positive feedback from staff and their providers so far on the training.

“We hope this is one step in the right direction to making impactful change,” Sonnentag said.

SSM Health explained that the training began in November of 2020 and is funded JLA Architects and education from March of Dimes. The training is mandatory for Birth Suites and postpartum employees, as well.

The hospital added that the e-learning module titled “Breaking through bias in maternity care” is available for OBGYN providers, NICU and Pediatrics staff to take.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Marcus Theater in La Crosse reopened its doors last week with new cleaning procedures and...
Marcus theaters offers guests private movie-going experience
Pharmacist administers COVID-19 vaccine to someone in the 65 and older age group.
Local counties call on medical professionals to help administer COVID-19 vaccine
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
MPD: One person injured, suspect taken into custody after weapons violation
Fire.
Molten metal starts fire at Beaver Dam facility
WEC: 72 percent of Wisconsin’s voting population cast their vote in the 2020 Election