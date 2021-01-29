St. Mary’s Women and Children’s staff undergo implicit bias training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women and Children’s staff at St. Mary’s Hospital are undergoing an implicit bias training in an effort to improve birth outcomes.

According to a news release, researchers have found that birth outcomes for Black mothers were influenced, in part, by institutional racism and bias.

A report by the Dane County Health Council indicates that babies born to Black mothers are twice as likely to be born at a low birth weight. These babies are put at an increased risk for health and developmental challenges, SSM Health noted.

Director of Women and Children’s Services Robbie Sonnentag said they have received positive feedback from staff and their providers so far on the training.

“We hope this is one step in the right direction to making impactful change,” Sonnentag said.

SSM Health explained that the training began in November of 2020 and is funded JLA Architects and education from March of Dimes. The training is mandatory for Birth Suites and postpartum employees, as well.

The hospital added that the e-learning module titled “Breaking through bias in maternity care” is available for OBGYN providers, NICU and Pediatrics staff to take.

