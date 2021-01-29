Advertisement

‘Uber for Lawn Care:’ Snow removal app makes shoveling easier

The app is now available for snow removal in Milwaukee and Madison
(WCAX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison and Milwaukee residents no longer need to shovel snow all by themselves, thanks to the new app GreenPal—an on-demand snow removal service.

GreenPal, a Nashville based company said to be known as “Uber for lawn care,” is now available for snow removal in Milwaukee and Madison. Homeowners can use the app to list their snow removal needs on a desired date. Snow removal companies then bid on the property to get the job done.

Homeowners can choose who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price. Once the service provider has finished the job, a time stamped photo of the work is sent to the homeowner.

The app allows appointments and payments to be made without having to meet face to face, according to co-founder Gene Caballero.

“The coronavirus is still with us, and social distancing is a community priority,” Caballero said.

GreenPal says over 30 percent of their customers are over the age of 60. More info about GreenPal can be found here.

