Why hundreds of teachers in Rock Co. are already vaccinated

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - There are only so many vials to go around the nation, but in a weekly shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a hospital in Janesville finds some doses left over.

Mercyhealth says it has used surplus doses to vaccinate at least 850 teachers in Rock Co.

Teachers are not currently eligible to get a vaccine, according to a distribution breakdown by the Department of Health Services (DHS).

“Those were the doses that were available in our freezer that [were] for the health care workers. The offer went out to the them, but not 100 percent accepted,” Don Janczak, the system director of pharmacy, said.

The hospital says it made an offer to schools in the county. NBC15 confirmed with the school districts that Janesville staff could get vaccinated as early as Jan. 18. Four days later, classes were cancelled for that very reason. Mercyhealth also extended its offer to the Beloit and Milton districts for Jan. 27.

The superintendent for the School District of Milton, however, said he was “extremely disappointed” Wednesday when, according to a press release, Mercyhealth’s vaccine clinic closed early and sent several staff members home. The release said the hospital system last week “assured that all interested staff would be able to participate.”

Janczak explained to NBC15 that it had reached its goal for vaccinating the schools. “We want to make sure we save our vaccine for the rest of those individuals deserving of that vaccine,” he said.

Teachers are among those in the Phase 1B group that must wait until the tentative date of Mar. 1 as set by the DHS. Officials did not respond to NBC15′s repeated requests for clarification Thursday.

Jessica Turner, a spokesperson for Rock County Public Health, wrote that local authorities had no prior knowledge of Mercyhealth’s decision to vaccinate teachers. “We did not give any sort of authorization for this. We became aware of it when it went public.

DHS had communications with Mercyhealth and informed us that they gave Mercyhealth permission to proceed with any teacher vaccinations that had already been scheduled,” she continued. “DHS directed Mercyhealth not to schedule any more teacher vaccinations until that group becomes eligible.”

Janczak said Mercyhealth will hold off on vaccinating teachers until they are DHS-eligible. He does, however, guarantee a second round for those that were given a first shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.