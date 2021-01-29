Advertisement

Wis. to cover residential substance use treatment for Medicaid members

Substance abuse
Substance abuse(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will start to cover treatment for people with substance abuse disorders in most Medicaid programs, the Department of Health Services announced Friday.

Starting Feb. 1, people with this disorder can request this treatment that uses a “whole patient approach.” DHS explained that this method is clinically effective, can reduce overdoses and deaths and helps people sustain their recovery.

Wisconsin Medicaid director Jim Jones explained that the services offered through these benefits are critical to provide the right level of care.

“Addiction doesn’t just affect the individual,”Jones said. “It affects their families, loved ones and communities.”

Specific services included are assessment and treatment planning, counseling and medication management. DHS noted that medication-assisted treatment will also be included, due to the use of certain medications to relieve withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings must be available if they are clinically recommended.

Medicaid cannot cover room and board expenses related to this residential disorder treatment, so members will need to use other sources to pay for that.

DHS added that it also does not include coverage for non-treatment residential settings, like sober living homes or community living arrangements.

