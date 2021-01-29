Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival returns next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union announced Monday that their Winter Carnival will return Feb. 3-7 with a combination of in-person and virtual events to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Wintertime presents many unique opportunities to be outside and stay active,” said Outdoor UW Director Joe Webb. “We have held Winter Carnivals for more than 80 years, but this year required a whole new level of creativity that our team was happy to take on to make the Carnival possible.”
According to a news release, some events and activities require pre-registration and have limited capacities.
Scheduled events for the Winter Carnival include the following:
- Between Feb. 3-Feb. 14, the Wisconsin Union team will host a Winter Lady Liberty DIY Contest. Participants can create Lady Liberty out of any materials and submit photos of their creations to the Wisconsin Union team by messaging or tagging the Wisconsin Union on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by completing this Google Form.
- On Feb. 3, Virtual Flannel Day will take place where the first 50 people to submit a photo of themselves in a flannel via a form here will receive a coupon for a small order of deep fried cheese curds from der Rathskeller in Memorial Union.
- From 8-10 p.m. on Feb. 3, individuals can learn about avalanches, including gear, how to avoid avalanche terrain and training during the Avalanche Awareness Workshop.
- Feb. 3-7 the Wisconsin Union team will offer a 20 percent discount on new sweatshirts in its online Terrace Store through their Terrace Sweatshirt Bundle Up Sale.
- From 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Feb. 4,The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club will provide University of Wisconsin-Madison students with rental sleds and maps of sledding spots at the UW-Madison campus.
- Participants will be able to rent snowshoes for a rate of $5 per hour from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 4. On the weekend, there is a 10 percent discount on rentals where participants can pick up snowshoes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 5 and drop them off by Feb. 9.
- From 6-8 pm on Feb. 4, the Adventure Learning Programs will hold a virtual scavenger hunt, including puzzles and brain teasers.
- At 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, will be Free Art Friday where Wheelhouse Studios will invite community members and visitors to create take-to-make snowman luminary kits.
- From 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 5, Hoofer Mountaineering Club members will share the basics of ice climbing on an ice block set up by Memorial Union at the Lakefront Ice Climbing event.
- Participants can do a night snowshoe hike on Lake Mendota, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 .Attendees can join the Hoofer Outing Club for the physically-distanced snowshoe experience.
- From noon-7 p.m. on Feb. 6, a free Ice Fishing Derby will be held. Patrons can participate as competitors or as learners in the educational fishing competition. The Union team will provide equipment and free hot chocolate for participants.
- From noon-1 p.m. and 1:15-2:15 p.m. on Feb. 6, Hoofer Outing Club members will lead an introductory Nordic Skiing 101 lesson.
- The Student Leadership Program will hold a scavenger hunt around various campus locations, such as Alumni Park and the Memorial Union Terrace. from noon-5 p.m. on Feb. 6.
- UW-Madison students can take part in a curling tournament on Lake Mendota for the chance to win a championship t-shirt from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 6.
- From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7, participants can view large show kites on Lake Mendota during the Kites on Mendota event.
