Advertisement

Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpasses 90,000

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary data indicates that more than 90,000 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series Friday, making it possible that we’ll hit 100,000 people by the end of the weekend.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard notes that 476,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, a jump of more than 44,000 vaccines from the previous day. Of those doses, 90,668 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHS preliminary data also shows that there were 34,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to climb Friday, with 1,567 new cases confirmed. The data shows that the new seven-day rolling average cases are now 1,392, which is the lowest it has been since Sept. 17 when the average was 1,409.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 539,915, DHS notes.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 91 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Of the 710 patients in the hospital for COVID-19, 166 patients are in the ICU.

The total number of people who have did from COVID-19 has reached 5,860, with 49 new deaths on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on...
Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday
Fire.
Beaver Dam apartment building partially ‘uninhabitable’ after fire
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at an apartment on Allen Boulevard in...
Middleton Fire Dept.: Fire displaces single resident at Middleton apartment building