Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpasses 90,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary data indicates that more than 90,000 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series Friday, making it possible that we’ll hit 100,000 people by the end of the weekend.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard notes that 476,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, a jump of more than 44,000 vaccines from the previous day. Of those doses, 90,668 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHS preliminary data also shows that there were 34,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to climb Friday, with 1,567 new cases confirmed. The data shows that the new seven-day rolling average cases are now 1,392, which is the lowest it has been since Sept. 17 when the average was 1,409.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 539,915, DHS notes.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 91 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Of the 710 patients in the hospital for COVID-19, 166 patients are in the ICU.

The total number of people who have did from COVID-19 has reached 5,860, with 49 new deaths on Friday.

