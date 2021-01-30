ALERT - Weekend winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. A winter storm will dump heavy snow and impact traveling across the area Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Heavy snowfall will be possible Saturday evening though Saturday night. Widespread snowfall totals across the area will be between 3-6″ of snow. The heaviest snow will likely fall across the WI-IL border. This is where 4-8″ of snow will be possible. A strong east wind at 10-20 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph Saturday through Saturday night.

ALERT DAYS - Saturday & Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for for Grant, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth Co. This is where the heaviest snow and worst travel conditions will likely develop. The rest of the area will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Everyone should expect snowfall accumulations and travel impacts.

Winter Weather Alerts (WMTV NBC15)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Widespread snowfall totals will likely range from 3-6″ of snow. The heaviest snow will fall along the WI-IL border. This is where 4-8″ of snow will be possible. The snow probably won’t be as heavy for places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. Our northern counties will probably only see 2-4″ of snow. Madison is forecast to see 3-6″ of snow.

Snowfall Forecast Saturday-Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

TRAVEL IMPACT TIMELINE

The worst time to travel this weekend will be Saturday evening through Sunday night. Traveling across parts of the area Saturday night will be very difficult because of falling heavy snow, blowing and drifting snow and snowy roads. If you can, try to avoid traveling during this time. The roads conditions should start to improve Sunday afternoon as the snow tapers off.

Weekend Travel Impact Timeline (WMTV NBC15)

FUTURE RADAR

Snow will increase from southwest to northeast across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a chance freezing rain could mix in with the snow across the southwestern corner of Wisconsin this afternoon. This is where a light glaze of ice will be possible. Snow will be the primary precipitation type with this winter storm, though. Widespread moderate to heavy snow will be falling across the area by 8 p.m. The widespread snow will continue overnight. Even though snow is likely, the falling snow should be much lighter by Sunday morning. The snow will slowly taper off throughout the day on Sunday.

Future Radar - Saturday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Saturday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

This winter storm will also bring in strong east winds. Expect a southeast to east wind Saturday through Saturday night at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. On Sunday, the wind will be out of the northeast at around 15 mph. The strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. The winds will also keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Potential Wind Gusts Saturday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 30 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The first half of the workweek looks mostly sunny and seasonably cold. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The weather pattern will turn more active towards the end of the workweek. There will be chance of a wintry mix and accumulating snow Thursday through Friday. It’s still too early to get into the details of this system, but we’re going to have to keep a close eye on it. High temperatures on Thursday will be well in the 30s. The end of the workweek will not be nearly as warm. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.