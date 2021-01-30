Advertisement

Crash closes all lanes on WIS 19 at Cliff Street

(WDBJ)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -East and westbound lanes of WIS 19 at Cliff Street are closed Saturday afternoon due to a crash incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert at 1:13 p.m announcing the blockages.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic
The dome depicted the sun in our solar system and was erected Jan. 29 as part of the "Rock the...
Sun stolen from Rock Co. Children’s Museum’s solar system exhibit quickly found
Weekend Winter Storm - NEW Future Radar & Snowfall Map
Weekend Winter Storm - Snowfall Totals
ALERT - Weekend winter storm