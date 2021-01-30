Crash closes all lanes on WIS 19 at Cliff Street
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -East and westbound lanes of WIS 19 at Cliff Street are closed Saturday afternoon due to a crash incident.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert at 1:13 p.m announcing the blockages.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.