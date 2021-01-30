Advertisement

State Patrol continues to investigate driver found dead in snow-covered car

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene and Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the death of a driver Tuesday whose snow-covered vehicle was found in a Columbia Co. marsh.

State Patrol noted Friday night that all vehicles and drivers in the crash have been identified and found. They did not release the identities of anyone involved, and said no other information would be released at this time.

On Tuesday, investigators also found evidence, including front-end damage, that indicates the driver may have rear-ended a semi before going off the road, the WSP reported on its Facebook page.

The Toyota Corolla was discovered around 7:15 a.m. along I-39/90/94, near Co. Hwy. CS. It was completely covered in snow, following the severe overnight winter storm, the state patrol stated.

Investigators believe the black Toyota may have been there for hours before it was found.

The driver’s body was found inside the car. The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

