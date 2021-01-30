Advertisement

Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game’s final 17 minutes.

Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans while Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee.

