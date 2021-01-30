Advertisement

Madison plowing plans for Saturday, Sunday snowfall

A snow plow moves on a snowy Durham, N.C., street after several inches fell on Sunday Dec. 9,...
A snow plow moves on a snowy Durham, N.C., street after several inches fell on Sunday Dec. 9, 2018. A storm spreading snow, sleet and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South has millions of people in its path, raising the threat of immobilizing snowfalls, icy roads and possible power outages. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew) (KY3)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plows will be out on Madison roads Saturday evening into Sunday morning during snowfall that is predicted to make travel very difficult.

Plows will start removing snow and salting Madison’s main roads once the snow begins to stick later Saturday afternoon. They will continue to remove snow throughout the scheduled snowfall, according to an update from Madison Streets Division.

Forecasts predict this storm will produce a lot of snow. Madison Streets believes residential roads will be covered in more than three inches of snow, triggering a citywide plowing event. Residential streets will not be plowed until the storm is near its end, so expect some snow covered streets.

Officials said the snowfall will be fairly heavy and could cause some visibility issues. Officials also noted that though plows will be out, the snowfall could recover roads and make them slippery.

The Madison Streets Division recommends people travel with extra precautions. They ask people give themselves extra time and plenty of room to stop behind cars and at intersections.

The Madison Streets Division is offering online updates on plowing to keep drivers informed.

