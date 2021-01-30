Advertisement

No. 1 Badgers volleyball completes series sweep of Illinois

Wisconsin drops first set of the season then rallies for 3-1 victory over Illini
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 30, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For a team as talented as No. 1 Wisconsin women’s volleyball and how well they’ve played early on, dropping a set seemed impossible, but it was inevitable.

The anomaly happened today as the top ranked Badgers defeated Illinois 3-1 to pick up their fourth win of the season.

After taking the first set 27-25 then 25-20, the Illini fought back for a 25-21 third set victory. That’s then awoke a hibernating Badgers squad who dominated in a 25-12 fourth set victory which sealed the match.

The Badgers finished with 15 kills on 26 attack attempts and just one error in the fourth set win while totaling a .538 hitting percentage.

Grace Loberg returned to the Badgers lineup after being out on Friday night to lead the Badgers with 14 kills, seven digs and one ace. Molly Haggerty who also sat out on Friday totaled 11 kills and four digs on a .409 hitting percentage.

Sydney Hilley had a season-high 42 assists while Lauren Barnes finished with 20 digs.

Dana Rettke had 10 kills for Wisconsin on 24 total attacks.

