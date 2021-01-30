DHS: Over 520k doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on Vaccine Distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates more than 520,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites.

DHS numbers also show that 98,754 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series. It’s likely the state will hit 100,000 people by the end of the weekend.

The agency’s latest COVID-19 report revealed 1,493 new cases were recorded in the past day, bring the seven day rolling average to 1,365.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 89 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity.

The total number of people who have did from COVID-19 has reached 5,893, with 33 new deaths on Friday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. No Wisconsin counties are seeing a “critically high” case activity level at this time, with all of them being categorized as “very high” or “high.”

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 541,408, according to DHS.

