Sun stolen from Rock Co. Children’s Museum’s solar system exhibit quickly found

The project is meant to help museum fundraising efforts and provide a fun activity for kids
The dome depicted the sun in our solar system and was erected Jan. 29 as part of the "Rock the Solar System" exhibit by by the Children’s Museum of Rock County.(Janesville Police)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A lighted dome depicting the sun was stolen from the Children’s Museum of Rock County’s solar system exhibit just hours after being erected. Police say the dome was found Saturday afternoon thanks to the community responding quickly.

Police were alerted of the theft Saturday morning. The light display was erected around 9:30 p.m Friday as part of the Rock the Solar System exhibit—a solar system scavenger hunt created for kids in the community.

Police say the project is also meant to help museum fundraising efforts. The value of the dome is said to be just over $2000.

The museum shared in a Facebook post that the scavenger hunt is still on at the 9 other locations.

Scavenger Hunt Participants: Unfortunately the SUN was stolen from its location last night. The Scavenger Hunt is still...

Posted by Children's Museum of Rock County on Saturday, January 30, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

Police said those who stole the dome could contact the museum directly on their Facebook page, if they wanted to return the item without police involvement.

