Study shows small speed increases boost driver’s risk for injury, death

FILE: Road texture, partial graphic
FILE: Road texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small increases in speed can increase the risk for driver’s to incur severe injury or even death, according to new studies.

Crash tests through the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Humanetics were conducted to determine the effects of speeds on drivers.

“A speeding driver may arrive at their destination a few minutes faster, but is the trade-off of getting severely injured or even losing one’s life worth it if a crash occurs?” asked Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

As the crash speed increased during their tests, researchers found that there was more structural damage and greater forces on the test dummy’s entire body.

“Higher speed limits cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety improvements like airbags and improved structural designs,” said Dr. David Harkey, IIHS president. “The faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact.”

AAA said they advise speed limits should not be raised or lowered only to manipulate traffic volume on a particular roadway.

