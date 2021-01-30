The Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Rock County exceeded their Christmas fundraising goal set in fall of 2020, but noted that bell-ringers only raised 43% of the cash normally collected in Beloit.

The Salvation Army of Rock County raised $563,597.50 as of Thursday, topping their $560,000 goal, according to a news release.

The organization noted that mail and online donations were able to help them reach this goal, reporting more than a dozen family foundations gave in addition to their regular donors. Major Tom McDowell said many individual donors increased their gifts this year and volunteers who couldn’t ring bells this year also donated.

Major McDowell thanked the community for their generosity.

“We need these funds to continue to provide food through our meal sites and food pantries, and shelter to the families living in our transitional building,” he said.

McDowell also noted a gift from a WWII veteran who was injured in the Normandy invasion.

“He was left for dead until a person from The Salvation Army got him medical help and saved his life,” noted a quote from the cover letter.

