Winter Storm moves in; 4-6” inches of Snow falls through the Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekend Winter Storm moves into Wisconsin Sunday evening. 4-6″ of snow is expected for Madison. Higher totals are anticipated farther south - near the State Line. Moderate-heavy snowfall coupled with gusty winds could make for treacherous travel at times overnight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for State Line counties; a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the rest of southern Wisconsin thru Sunday evening. Snow wraps up by late Sunday morning/afternoon.

State Line counties are under a Winter Storm Warning. The remainder of southern Wisconsin sits under a Winter Weather Advisory thru Sunday evening. (WMTV NBC15)

As of mid-Sunday afternoon, light mist/rain was reported across far SW Wisconsin. This could lead to light icing & slippery spots before the snow begins in earnest. Snowfall overspreads southern Wisconsin throughout the evening. Full coverage is expected before midnight. Moderate-heavy snow bands along with 25-30 mph wind gusts may rapidly reduce visibility and make travel difficult. The heaviest snow falls overnight - around and after midnight. As the low-pressure center moves east, winds turn out of the NE. Lake-enhanced snow is expected farther east of Madison - along the shores of Lake Michigan. Isolated 8+ totals could fall from Port Washington south to Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

Hi-Res Models shows full coverage of snow later tonight - around & shortly before midnight. The heaviest snow is expected late this evening. (WMTV NBC15)

The highest totals in our area fall along the State Line - closer to the center of the system. Widespread 5-8″ snow totals are expected. Locally higher amounts are possible. The Madison metro/surrounding suburbs could see 4-6″ of snowfall. Areas north drop into the 3-5″ range with lesser totals (around 1-3″) across northern Adams/Juneau counties.

A Winter Storm delivers 5-8" of snow along the State Line. 4-6" is possible for Madison by Sunday morning. (WMTV NBC15)

Moderate snow transitions to lighter snow showers by Sunday morning. Add extra time & caution for Sunday morning driving. Snow will fizzle out around and shortly after lunchtime as the system pulls east. Lake-enhanced bands could persist into Sunday evening.

The heaviest snow falls overnight. Gusty winds could lead to blowing & drifting snow. Reduced visibility & moderate snowfall will make travel difficult even into Sunday morning. (WMTV NBC15)

Winds turn out of the northwest for the beginning of the week. Highs will remain near 30°F through Wednesday as high-pressure settles over the region. Mostly sunny - partly cloudy conditions mark the first half of the week. The next weather system brings a rain/snow mix late Wednesday into Thursday. Details are still fuzzy about timing and exact precipitation mode. Stay tuned to the forecast!

