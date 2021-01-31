ALERT DAY - Snow slowly tapers off on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Widespread light to moderate snow will likely continue to fall across the area this morning. Our snow chances will slowly taper off this afternoon or evening. Additional snowfall totals Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon will range between 1-3″ of snow. According to the WI DOT, the major highways and interstates across southcentral Wisconsin are partially covered or completely covered by snow. Blowing and drifting snow could also reduce your visibility this morning. Traveling is not advised Sunday morning. If you have to travel, make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time. Road conditions should start to improve this afternoon as the snow tapers off.

FIRST ALERT DAY - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Winter Road Conditions - 4AM Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Here’s a look at the highest snowfall reports as of 4 a.m. on Sunday. Keep in mind, these number will change throughout the day with more snow coming down and more reports coming in.

Snowfall Reports - 4AM Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The snow Sunday morning is not as heavy as what it was Saturday night. Widespread light to moderate snow will likely continue through 12 p.m. today. The snow activity will likely become more scattered and isolated Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional snowfall will be between 1-3″. Heavier snow is expected near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Milwaukee could pick up another 3-6″ of snow. The WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES continue Sunday morning and are set to expire at 6 p.m. Sunday. However, the WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will likely be cancelled before 6 p.m. High temperatures will be near or just above 30 degrees. Today is also going to be windy with a northeast wind at around 15 mph. This will likely keep wind chills in the teens and 20s today.

Additional Snowfall Potential - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will continue overnight but the snow should be long gone. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will likely range from upper teens to the lower 20s. A north wind at around 10 mph will put wind chills near 10 degrees.

The sky will gradually clear on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near or just above 30 degrees. Wednesday will likely be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Another storm system could impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday night. This storm system could bring in a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday and a round of snow late Thursday into Thursday night. The details with this system are still rather fuzzy at this time. We’ll continue to iron out the details on this system over the next couple of days.

It looks like it’s going to turn much colder behind this system. High temperatures will only be in the teens on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows could be in the single digits.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.