GALLERY: Show off the snow in your area!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dropped several inches of snow over southern Wisconsin. Starting Saturday evening and lasting overnight, an average of 5.3 inches of snow was seen across the area.

While the system made driving tricky (and it was best just to stay off the road, if possible), it did leave behind some pretty views for many people across the area. Some of them have been sharing them and you can too!

