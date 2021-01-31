Advertisement

GALLERY: Show off the snow in your area!

Winter wonderland in Prairie du Chien
Winter wonderland in Prairie du Chien(Tony & Julie Molitor)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dropped several inches of snow over southern Wisconsin. Starting Saturday evening and lasting overnight, an average of 5.3 inches of snow was seen across the area.

While the system made driving tricky (and it was best just to stay off the road, if possible), it did leave behind some pretty views for many people across the area. Some of them have been sharing them and you can too!

Scroll the gallery and don’t forget to click the green Add Media button to add a shot from your neck of the woods.

