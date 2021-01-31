Hearts for the Homeless hosts ’14 Days of Love’ fundraiser

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Shelter From the Storm Ministries is hosting its 6th annual event online.

Shelter From the Storm Ministries is a transitional shelter for single moms with children. The organization began in late 2017.

Executive Director Tami Fleming says the non-profit has grown since then.

“We’ve had 132 people through our shelter with 96% moving on to permanent housing that they support on their own,” said Fleming.

Shelter From the Storm Ministries has also aided mothers in finding full-time employment if they come to the shelter without a job.

“We really help families get back on their feet once they experience homelessness with all sorts of programs going on at the shelter,” Fleming said. “There are more families experiencing homelessness than ever.”

The non-profit is hosting the ’14 Days of Love’ online auction to raise money from February 1st to February 14th.

You can also support a local restaurant and Shelter From the Storm Ministries by purchasing a meal at the Buck & Honey’s restaurant in Sun Prairie or the Mooyah restaurant in Sun Prairie.

For more information or how to donate, click here.

