Advertisement

How to make breakfast granola

Chef Paul Short of Madison College demonstrates how to make granola at home.
Chef Paul Short of Madison College demonstrates how to make granola from scratch.
Chef Paul Short of Madison College demonstrates how to make granola from scratch.(WDTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Granola is a gluten free, easy-to-make recipe. Chef Paul Short of Madison College demonstrates how to make your own at-home.

Chef Short says adding nuts and dried fruit can give granola added health benefits.

“There’s all these different things that are going on in there that are great things to start your day with,” said Short.

Granola can be used in a variety of other recipes too. Chef Short recommends using granola as a cheesecake or ice cream topping, but it stands alone on its own too.

GRANOLA RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups rolled oats (not instant)
  • 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup small-dice dried fruit
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped raw or toasted nuts or seeds

DIRECTIONS

  1. Combine the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, honey, vegetable oil and vanilla extract.
  2. Mix the ingredients together by rubbing together with your hands. Spread onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake at 250 Fahrenheit.
  3. When finished the oats should be dry and a mix of clumps and loose pieces. Add dried fruit, nuts and or seeds. Cool and store in a dry air tight container.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Snow slowly tapers off on Sunday
The Shelter From the Storm Ministries is hosting its 6th annual event online.
Hearts for the Homeless hosts ’14 Days of Love’ fundraiser
The Dane County Highway Department said they expect snow plows to be out all night keeping...
Southern Wisconsin cities and counties plan to keep snow plows out all night
Madison and Beloit are focusing on main roads before clearing residential streets.
City and county plans to keep roads clean