How to make breakfast granola

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Granola is a gluten free, easy-to-make recipe. Chef Paul Short of Madison College demonstrates how to make your own at-home.

Chef Short says adding nuts and dried fruit can give granola added health benefits.

“There’s all these different things that are going on in there that are great things to start your day with,” said Short.

Granola can be used in a variety of other recipes too. Chef Short recommends using granola as a cheesecake or ice cream topping, but it stands alone on its own too.

GRANOLA RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

3 cups rolled oats (not instant)

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup small-dice dried fruit

1/2 cup coarsely chopped raw or toasted nuts or seeds

DIRECTIONS

Combine the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, honey, vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Mix the ingredients together by rubbing together with your hands. Spread onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake at 250 Fahrenheit. When finished the oats should be dry and a mix of clumps and loose pieces. Add dried fruit, nuts and or seeds. Cool and store in a dry air tight container.

