Local group showcases menstrual equity efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth-run organization, Bleed Shamelessly, showcased their efforts in reducing stigmas around reproductive and menstrual issues in a virtual forum Saturday.

The showcase included young speakers from across the country who who presented on different issues in the fight for menstrual equity.

Youth Climate Action Team Advocate Julianna Baldo said education is the key to moving forward.

“The best way to move forward is to simply begin by educating yourself,” Baldo said. “ Educate yourself on different groups are disproportionality affected by issues of social justice, and once you’ve educated yourself, make your voice known.”

Throughout the pandemic, the group raised money to provide needed menstrual products to the community.

More information about the showcase is available on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.