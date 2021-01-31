Madison cleans up 4-6” of Snow; Calm, Snow, then Cold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin cleans up after 4-6″ of snow. Some received as much as 7 or 8 inches closer to the State Line. The highest totals were observed near the shores of Lake Michigan - where lake-effect snow showers were still ongoing Sunday afternoon. Snow will continue to fizzle out this evening/tonight. Lows fall into the teens under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunshine comes back into the forecast early in the week. High-pressure slides into the Midwest. Highs will top out near 30°F Monday-Wednesday under a mix of sun & clouds.

The next weather system arrives on Thursday. Surface low-pressure accompanied by a cold front will trigger a mix of rain & snow showers throughout Wisconsin. Timing, precipitation modes & totals will become clearer in the next few days. Highs fall into the teens following the cold front. Another round of snow showers is possible over the weekend. Colder temperatures also appear likely -- models suggesting highs on Sunday may only top out in the single digits and perhaps below-zero. Stay tuned!

