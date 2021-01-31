Madison declares snow emergency until Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency through Tuesday morning, meaning overnight alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect.

The emergency ends at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

During the overnight hours for the next two nights, the city says the Streets Division will work to push snow to the curb in an effort to keep streets wide and safe.

Declared snow emergency thru 7AM 02/02/21. Odd side parking will be in effect tonight. 261-9111 or https://t.co/3yKuyAKHMm for info — CityofMadison Winter (@MadisonWinter) January 31, 2021

During the snow emergency, the city’s parking restrictions will be (as defined by the city):

Sunday, Jan. 31 into early morning of Monday, Feb 1.

All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening of January 31 into early morning of February 1) need to have their vehicles on the ODD house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.

Monday, Feb 1. into the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Vehicles parked on the tomorrow night (the evening of Monday, February 1 into early morning of Tuesday, February 2) should be on the EVEN house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

