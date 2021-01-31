Madison Streets Division asks residents to be patient with city-wide snow cleaup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plowing in Madison is set to begin around 10 a.m. Sunday, but the City says residential streets will remain snow-covered throughout the day making travel difficult.

A major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. As of 8 a.m. Madison recorded 3.8 inches of snow.

The City reminded residents Sunday that plowing takes time. With nearly 1,800 miles of traffic lanes it can take 12 to 16 hours from the start of citywide plowing until every street receives their initial snow removal, the Streets Superintendent said. Some residential areas may not be plowed until later Sunday evening.

Once plowing operations are underway, the combined plowing force will be approximately 150 pieces of equipment, the City says.

To make plowing easier and faster, the Streets Superintendent is asking residents who park on the street to move their cars. Additionally, residents with a Monday trash collection day are asked to use their driveway apron or closed terrace area instead of the street for trash bins.

With the potential for sporadic snowfall throughout the day, the City is urging residents to give themselves plenty of time to get to destinations, and to be patient and alert.

Further, drivers are asked to give plows plenty of space on the road to do their work.

Streets Division staff will be monitoring the roads and the weather throughout the day.

NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.