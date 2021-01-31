Man arrestd after allegedly threatening people in Subway, spitting at police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening cusomers and employees in a Subway and spitting at Madison Police Officers, according to an incidnet report.

MPD was dispatched to the Subway at 7011 Wats Rd. Saturday afternoon around 3:48 p.m. The suspect, Tony P. Olson, was allegedly threatening customers and employees.

According to MPD, officers tried to deescalate Olson’s behavior but they had to take him into custody becuase he wouldn’t stop. Olson allegedly spat at officers as they attemped to secure him in a police car.

Olson was then taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, but he attempted to assault medical staff, according to MPD.

MPD says Olson was taken to the Dane County Jail on the following tentative charges: Disorderly Conduct, Threats to Law Enforcement, Resisting/Obstructing Law Enforcement, Battery to medical personal, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Felony Bail Jumping and Probation Violation

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.