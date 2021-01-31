More than 101k Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated agaisnt COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 101,000 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The agency recorded 101,219 people have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday. That number is expected to inscrease by the end of the day Sunday.

Further, DHS data indicates more than 544,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites.

Wisconsin recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus Sunday.

The update released by state health officials increases the total number of positive tests to 542,415 and cumulative deaths to 5,896 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks Wisconsin 39th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks and 33rd per capita in fatalities.

DHS recorded 55 more hospitalizations Sunday. Since the pandemic began, over 24,000 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.