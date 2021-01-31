Advertisement

No. 13 Badgers complete historic January with sweep of Michigan State

Caufield totals four points in Badgers 4-1 win to sweep Michigan State
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Arizona State won 8-5. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The duo of Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield combined for three goals in the third period to lead No. 14 Wisconsin past Michigan State and complete the weekend swepe.

With the 4-1 win today, Wisconsin went 6-2 in the month of January which was their best January since they went 7-1 in 2013.

After a scoreless first period, Linus Weissbach scored the games first goal seven minutes into the second to give Wiscosin a 1-0 lead.

Almost four minutes into the third period the Spartans responded to tie the game then Ty Pelton-Byce scored on a power play goal for a 2-1 lead.

Cole Caufield then followed suit with a power play goal of his own for a 3-1 lead. Caufield then got an empty-net goal which gave him 14 goals on the season and 13 points over his last five games.

