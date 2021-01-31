No. 13 Badgers complete historic January with sweep of Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The duo of Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield combined for three goals in the third period to lead No. 14 Wisconsin past Michigan State and complete the weekend swepe.

With the 4-1 win today, Wisconsin went 6-2 in the month of January which was their best January since they went 7-1 in 2013.

After a scoreless first period, Linus Weissbach scored the games first goal seven minutes into the second to give Wiscosin a 1-0 lead.

Almost four minutes into the third period the Spartans responded to tie the game then Ty Pelton-Byce scored on a power play goal for a 2-1 lead.

📽️: TPB gives the Badgers the lead 🚨



🍎:C. Caufield, Weissbach pic.twitter.com/SAJLhwP6p3 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 30, 2021

Cole Caufield then followed suit with a power play goal of his own for a 3-1 lead. Caufield then got an empty-net goal which gave him 14 goals on the season and 13 points over his last five games.

#Badgers have also won four of their last five, with @colecaufield totaling 13 points over that span for @BadgerMHockey



"I've just come to the rink everyday with a goal in mind. The points come with working hard." pic.twitter.com/sZzoJRbhgx — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.