No. 13 Badgers complete historic January with sweep of Michigan State
Caufield totals four points in Badgers 4-1 win to sweep Michigan State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The duo of Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield combined for three goals in the third period to lead No. 14 Wisconsin past Michigan State and complete the weekend swepe.
With the 4-1 win today, Wisconsin went 6-2 in the month of January which was their best January since they went 7-1 in 2013.
After a scoreless first period, Linus Weissbach scored the games first goal seven minutes into the second to give Wiscosin a 1-0 lead.
Almost four minutes into the third period the Spartans responded to tie the game then Ty Pelton-Byce scored on a power play goal for a 2-1 lead.
Cole Caufield then followed suit with a power play goal of his own for a 3-1 lead. Caufield then got an empty-net goal which gave him 14 goals on the season and 13 points over his last five games.
