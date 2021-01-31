One year ago, the coronavirus was new and not normal

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - On Jan. 30, 2020, a global pandemic arrived at Wisconsin’s doorstep.

The state’s first coronavirus patient returned from China and arrived at UW hospital with COVID-like symptoms. The positive test was not public for another week, but the first patient remained the only patient in the state for a little over a month.

By Mar. 12, there were eight confirmed cases in the state, and three of them were at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.

For pastor Tim Hansen, that Thursday marked the start of many unknowns. “I think I felt like I was just holding on,” he said. “I’m not really sure what’s happening in this whirlwind and just trying to figure out how we can plan going forward with not knowing or understanding a lot about COVID,” he said.

It was a different time for everybody.

“We weren’t masked up. Nobody was. People were still gathering. You start thinking—if I have it, who did I give it to?” said Gretchann Dalgaard.

She and her husband Gary were among the three church members in the outbreak. Gretchann said she had gotten the virus from the first church member over a game of cards.

“Back then it was so early, it was kind of a cloak-and-dagger thing,” Gary said, recalling the moment he got tested. “We went over to Dean Clinic at 6 o’clock at night, went in the back door.” Gretchann added, “Yeah, after everybody was gone.”

The couple recovered after suffering mild symptoms, but their pastor had to bury others who weren’t so fortunate.

“I wanted to go give hugs to the spouse of the deceased to show her my concern and my love because I tend to do that, so you had to catch yourself from doing that,” Hansen said.

He added, the congregation realizes “this is our reality now,” even if that means Sunday service is in a parking lot.

