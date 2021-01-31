Shelter in place ordered for area near Beaver Dam
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to shelter in place in the area of County W and S Crystal Lake Road near Beaver Dam due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in a Facebook post Saturday evening.
Officials also ask people avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be posted when available.
