Shelter in place ordered for area near Beaver Dam

(WSAZ)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to shelter in place in the area of County W and S Crystal Lake Road near Beaver Dam due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

Officials also ask people avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be posted when available.

