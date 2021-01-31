Southern Wisconsin cities and counties plan to keep snow plows out all night

DANE COUNTY, BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With snowfall forecasted overnight into Sunday, the Dane County Highway Department, the City of Madison and the City of Beloit all said they plan to have plows out all night and likely into Sunday afternoon.

The Dane County Highway Department had 60 trucks out on the road Saturday night, both plowing and salting. A new shift of drivers was scheduled to come in at midnight.

“It’s a big county, so when it hits different parts of the county, different drivers will be doing different things,” said operations manager Dan Behrend.

In Madison, 32 plows are expected to be out all night, repeatedly plowing and salting the main roads. Residential streets will remain snow-covered.

The City of Madison Streets Division said they do not plow residential roads unless there are three or more inches of snow. Depending on snowfall totals, the Streets Division may have a citywide plowing on Sunday.

In the City of Beloit, a snow emergency is in place until 8 p.m. on Sunday. This requires residents to move their cars off the streets to allow snow plows enough space.

“We’ve had a lot of complications this winter with cars being parked across the street from each other,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the city.

On Saturday, Beloit started with a dozen plows on the road, but Lock said about two dozen would be out later to help clear residential streets.

“Even if they haven’t seen a plow going past, they are coming, just be patient,” Lock explained.

Officials across the area are asking drivers to give snow plows plenty of room and watch out for drifting snow and changing conditions.

“You could be on a good section of road, then you go over a hill or around a corner and things may change drastically,” Behrend warned.

