Advertisement

Southern Wisconsin cities and counties plan to keep snow plows out all night

Madison and Beloit will focus on main roads Saturday before clearing residential streets.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With snowfall forecasted overnight into Sunday, the Dane County Highway Department, the City of Madison and the City of Beloit all said they plan to have plows out all night and likely into Sunday afternoon.

The Dane County Highway Department had 60 trucks out on the road Saturday night, both plowing and salting. A new shift of drivers was scheduled to come in at midnight.

“It’s a big county, so when it hits different parts of the county, different drivers will be doing different things,” said operations manager Dan Behrend.

In Madison, 32 plows are expected to be out all night, repeatedly plowing and salting the main roads. Residential streets will remain snow-covered.

The City of Madison Streets Division said they do not plow residential roads unless there are three or more inches of snow. Depending on snowfall totals, the Streets Division may have a citywide plowing on Sunday.

In the City of Beloit, a snow emergency is in place until 8 p.m. on Sunday. This requires residents to move their cars off the streets to allow snow plows enough space.

“We’ve had a lot of complications this winter with cars being parked across the street from each other,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the city.

On Saturday, Beloit started with a dozen plows on the road, but Lock said about two dozen would be out later to help clear residential streets.

“Even if they haven’t seen a plow going past, they are coming, just be patient,” Lock explained.

Officials across the area are asking drivers to give snow plows plenty of room and watch out for drifting snow and changing conditions.

“You could be on a good section of road, then you go over a hill or around a corner and things may change drastically,” Behrend warned.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Madison and Beloit are focusing on main roads before clearing residential streets.
City and county plans to keep roads clean
Low temperatures expected to be on either side of zero. The coldest readings will be where the...
Coldest Night Of Year Expected For Much Of The Area
Weekend Winter Storm - NEW Future Radar & Snowfall Map
Snow covered roadways likely as 3-6 inches of snow is possible this weekend.
First Alert Days Issued Ahead Of Weekend Snow