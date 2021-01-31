Weekend Winter Storm - Snowfall Reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dumped several inches of snow across area this weekend.

Here’s a look at the highest snowfall reports since Saturday evening. Keep in mind, these numbers could change as light snow continues to fall and more reports come in from the area. As of 8 a.m., Beloit is the big winner in terms of snowfall accumulations.

Snowfall Reports - As of 8AM Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, Madison officially recorded 3.8″ of snow. This number will likely go up later today. The next snowfall report from the Dane County Regional Airport will come at noon.

At of the end of January 30, Madison has officially recorded 31.2″ of snow this snow season and 28.9″ of snow this winter. The average snowfall to date for Madison this snow season is 30.1″, so Madison is now running above average in terms of snowfall.

The current snow depth in the Madison is 10″. The snow depth will likely go up as well. The last time Madison had a snow depth greater than 15 was the winter of 2010-2011.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.