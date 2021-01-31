Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged sixth OWI

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post arrested a 43-year-old Wisconsin Dells man early Sunday morning for his alleged sixth OWI offense, according to a release.

The State Patrol received a call around 5:30 a.m. of a vehicle in the median near milepost 87 on I 90/94 eastbound. According to the release, a Trooper noticed the driver way showing several signs of impairmet while with the towing company on the scene.

The suspect, Tyrone Leonard Walker, was subsequently arrested for OWI sixth offense, according to the State Patrol.

