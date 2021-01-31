Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged sixth OWI

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post arrested a 43-year-old Wisconsin Dells man early Sunday morning for his alleged sixth OWI offense, according to a release.

The State Patrol received a call around 5:30 a.m. of a vehicle in the median near milepost 87 on I 90/94 eastbound. According to the release, a Trooper noticed the driver way showing several signs of impairmet while with the towing company on the scene.

The suspect, Tyrone Leonard Walker, was subsequently arrested for OWI sixth offense, according to the State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.