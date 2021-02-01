Badgers earn first Big Ten win 69-57 over Illinois

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball finally won its first Big Ten game of the season with a 69-57 win over Illinois.

The Badgers defense held Illinois just 28% shooting from the floor while outrebounding the Illini 50-40.

Imani Lewis was the leader on the boards by pulling down 16 rebounds to go along with her 22 points. It was Lewis’ 5th straight double-double while he set a career-high in rebounds as well.

Monroe’s Sydney Hilliard added 18 points while Madison’s Estella Moschkau scored 12, shooting 4-5 from three.

“I’m so happy for our team. It’s obviously been a rough road since we’ve been back from Christmas. And you know, we’re working every day in practice.” said Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis after the win.

“I think they’re learning. We’re very young and each game, we’re pulling things out. I think we’re doing things better. Rebounding especially. I think over the last couple of games and being able to put those things together. Our defensive performance in the second quarter really helped, being able to gain that momentum. We went with a little bit different lineup at times today. We stayed a little bit smaller. But again, I’m proud of our kids because this is obviously been a long time waiting.”

Lewis praised the patience of her teammates and hard work finally paying off, “I think that we’re finally seeing the hard work paying off. People are in the gym working behind the scenes, trying to do the extra work. We’re reaping the benefits now and like I told them, if you keep putting the work in, it’s going to show. But I think a huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders because we are now seeing the benefits of them putting in the extra work and time.”

Imani Lewis (@ballislifee_34) said after seeing the #Badgers earn their first Big Ten win, it felt like a weight was lifted off their shoulders but more importantly, her teammates seeing the work they put in will pay off. pic.twitter.com/h6HllcDeLD — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 31, 2021

