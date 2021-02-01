Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 testing shifts to walk-ins

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College will be moving from a drive-through format to an indoor walk-in method starting this Wednesday.

According to a news release Monday, this change will allow testing to continue regardless of the temperature outside.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Ofice explained that testing will happen in Parking Lot H, which adjoins the former test area. Patients should enter off of Highway 51 and follow the signs along campus.

Rock Co. also asked that residents stay in their cars until it is their turn for testing.

COVID-19 testing is free weekly from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Blackhawk Technical College- Central Campus.

Officials recommend that people pre-register to get a test, but can register on-site if necessary.

