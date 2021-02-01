Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A car matching the description of a vehicle sought in connection to the deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall has been located outside a home in Oshkosh.

A blue Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin Plate AHP7939 was found in driveway. That’s the car believed to be driven by Dezman V. Ellis, 17. Grand Chute Police have said they want to interview Ellis in connection to Sunday’s shooting.

A reporter for NBC15 sister-station, WBAY, Emily Matesic is at the house and working to get more information. Police are at the scene. It’s unclear if Ellis is there.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

Investigators believe Ellis is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the incident or where Ellis can be found, investigator ask that you immediately contact Grand Chute police by calling the department at 920-832-1575; texting “TIPGCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411); or through the Grand Chute Police smartphone app.

Police are looking to talk to Dezman Ellis in connection with the deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall on January 31, 2021. He may be riding in a car like the one pictured. (Grand Chute Police)

Grand Chute Police identified the deceased victim as Jovanni J. Frausto, 19. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A second victim suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital. Police did not release that person’s name.

The Fox River Mall will be closed Monday.

“Out of respect for the victims, their families, and in support of the ongoing investigation, Fox River Mall will remain closed on Monday, February 1,” reads a statement on Facebook.

Mall staff say department stores and restaurants with exterior entrances may open.

The Scheels store offered thanks to law enforcement and first responders.

Officers were called to the mall at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. They say shots were fired in the mall’s main corridor.

Squad cars from multiple agencies could still be seen surrounding the building late Sunday evening, especially near the food court area, where witnesses tell Action 2 News is where they heard the shots go off.

“All of a sudden we heard gun shots and everybody scrambling in the mall asking what’s happening and everybody was telling me there was a shooting and anybody who was in the food court by Rocky’s I immediately told them to jump my counter, get in the bathroom and lock the door,” said Lili Jones, an employee at the Fox River Mall.

WBAY cameras caught a crowd coming out of the mall a short time after the shooting, and some had their hands up in the air.

“We were in GNC and then we saw people running. It was like nails, when you hammer a nail and obviously we bolted in back too,” one shopper, Abbey Ames, recounted.

“Everything just got silent and they shut all of the cages real quick and we jumped in the back room and sat down, got secured,” shopper Nicholas Suprise said.

“We had to walk out with our hands up to show safety, to show that we’re not a threat,” said shopper TJ Delaney said.

Officers searched the mall and safely escorted all shoppers and workers out of the building. Police blocked off the mall at every exit, and kept traffic away.

Shoppers recounted how difficult it was to make a split-second decision.

“Definitely like panic, but also had that moment where it’s like do I move? What do I do? Where it’s like that really quick instant thing, like stay or run,” Ames added.

Shopper Tristan Davison said, “You freeze up, you know you should do something, but you can’t.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Grand Chute Police.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford tweeted his thanks to the first responders and law enforcement who responded to the scene.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson proclaimed Feb. 1 as “Law Enforcement, Fire, First Responders and Support-Agency Day” in Outagamie County.

