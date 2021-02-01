Advertisement

Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks continue

Lockers
Lockers(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A plan to reopen Chicago schools remains in limbo as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers’ union stretched into Sunday and amplify the possibility of a strike.

Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers in K-8 were expected to start school Monday as part of the district’s gradual reopening. Mayor Lori Lightfoot insists those plans will take place. However, the Chicago Teachers Union has fought returning to classrooms in the nation’s third-largest district.

Teachers have defied orders to come to class ahead of students. The union has said that if the district locks teachers out of email and teaching platforms, teachers will picket.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
A Winter Storm will impact northern Illinois tomorrow evening into Tuesday. Counties along the...
Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line

Latest News

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police say 2 shot at Fox River Mall, public asked to stay away from the scene
Madison declares snow emergency until Tuesday morning
Verona Wisconsin this morning
Sunday Snowstorm
Winter wonderland in Prairie du Chien
GALLERY: Show off the snow in your area!