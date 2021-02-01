Advertisement

Chief who supervised officer in shootings to retire

The Wauwatosa Police Department didn’t mention the shootings in the retirement announcement.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee police chief who supervised an officer who killed three people will retire this summer.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement Monday that Chief Barry Weber will retire effective June 1.

Weber has been chief in Wauwatosa for 31 years. His department has come under heavy criticism since Officer Joseph Mensah shot a Black 17-year-old in February 2020 — the third person Mensah has shot and killed in five years.

Mensah was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in each case but resigned in November. Anti-police activists have called for Weber’s termination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

