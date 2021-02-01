Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Representatives from a shipping company have arrived in Sturgeon Bay after fire broke out on one of their vessels early Monday.

At about 1:30 a.m., fire broke out on the bulk carrier Roger Blough. The ship, operated by Keystone Shipping, was docked at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for winter.

Smoke could be seen on our Sturgeon Bay Skycam.

Fire Chief Tim Dietman told Action 2 News that crews had trouble finding the source of the fire. It is now contained.

No one was hurt.

“Representatives from Keystone Shipping are on the scene and are cooperating fully with the United States Coast Guard to assess the damage and to determine the cause. Keystone Shipping would like to thank the first responders for their hard work and support throughout this incident,” reads a statement from the company.

Keystone Shipping is located in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

