Court delays Riley Berg competency hearing

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The court has delayed the competency hearing Monday for the suspect accused in the homicide of a Blue Mounds man, according to court documents.

The court found “good cause to exceed time limits” for 21-year-old Nicholas Day’s competency hearing after a request from his counsel, according to court documents. The competency hearing was supposed to take place Monday.

Berg is charged with first degree homicide of Nicholas Day on County Highway JG. Berg pleaded not guilty to the charges in late February of 2020.

On April 7 of 2020, the court found Berg not competent enough for his trial after hearing a testimony from a doctor. He was found not competent for trial again on Nov. 9, 2020.

He will appear in court at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 for his next competency hearing.

