DPI open enrollment for students to transfer districts

Enrollment goes from Feb. 1st-April 30th.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, a teacher leads her students into an elementary...
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, a teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction opens the enrollment period for students to transfer to a new school district.

The enrollment period begins February 1st through April 30th. The enrollment period is only for students transferring to a new school district and applies to any district in the state. Transfers can be submitted online or via a hard copy. DPI headquarters are closed due to COVID, and the staff all work remotely but can still help on the phone and over email.

A consultant with DPI did note a few points of confusion each year headed into the enrollment window.

“Open enrollment is really used for parents who want a child to attend a district other than the one they live in,” said School Administration Consultant Jen Demrow. “So that gets really confusing for parents, so we like to try and clarify that when they call.”

She added the enrollment window does not double as a chance to enroll in classes. When parents file for a transfer, they should have on hand the student’s personal information, the district they are transferring from and the one they are moving to, along with the grade they will be entering.

Last year, 65,266 students transferred school districts.

