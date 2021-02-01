Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - End of the week ARCTIC blast

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS because of the potential for subzero temperatures.
Future Temperatures Saturday Morning
Future Temperatures Saturday Morning(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not - An ARCTIC blast will arrive by the end of the week and the coldest air of the winter season will settle into the area this weekend. Subzero temperatures are looking more likely Saturday night and, especially, Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday night could drop -20 degrees below zero. The bitterly cold air will likely continue into early next week.

Forecast Map - Arctic air arrives arrives later this week
Forecast Map - Arctic air arrives arrives later this week(WMTV NBC15)
ARCTIC BLAST - Forecast Low Temperatures
ARCTIC BLAST - Forecast Low Temperatures(WMTV NBC15)

Clouds will start to build back into the area this evening and tonight will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper teens. A few places could hang on to 20 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. The wind will put wind chills near 10 degrees.

Overall, Tuesday will be a nice winter day. It’s going to be seasonably cold. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The average high for this time of year in Madison is 28 degrees. Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy. The clouds will breakup Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The second half of the day should feature a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday's Planner
Tuesday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

The quiet winter weather will continue through midweek. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 30s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Wintry Mix Thursday
Next Big Weather Maker - Wintry Mix Thursday(WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Thursday. Snow could start to develop as early as Wednesday night. The snow could turn into a wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday. As colder air moves into the area, the wintry mix will turn back into all snow late Thursday. Any chance for snow will come to an end Thursday night. It’s still a little to early to pinpoint snowfall totals and know the exact impacts this system will have the area. However, snowfall accumulations and travel impacts will be possible. Right now, it looks like the higher potential for heavy snow will develop across northern Wisconsin.

Heavy Snowfall Potential - Thursday
Heavy Snowfall Potential - Thursday(WMTV NBC15)

The BIG weather headline with this storm system won’t be the wintry mix or snow. It’s what is going to arrive after the snow has ended. An ARTIC cold front will bring in the coldest air of the winter so far. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 30s, while high temperatures will only be in the teens on Friday.

Friday will be just the start of the cold weather. Temperatures will tumble to near 0 degrees on Friday night and only top out in the lower to mid teens on Saturday. The coldest stretch of weather will come Saturday night through early next week. Lows temperatures Saturday and Sunday nights will be subzero. Temperatures may even struggle to hit 0 degrees on Sunday.

