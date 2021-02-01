Advertisement

Fundraiser scheduled for 4-year-old Appleton boy in need of a heart transplant

The event is scheduled for Valentine’s Day
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Aaron Wheeler was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Surgery (HLHS) and with one lung.

“He only has half of his heart basically,” says his mother, Miracle. She tells us that at nine-days-old, Aaron went under for his first open heart surgery.

To fix Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Aaron needs a series of three heart surgeries.

He’s has two of them already, the third cannot happen because his heart is too weak.

“We were told that Aaron is not a good candidate for the last of the three surgeries in his series,” says Miracle.

Aaron is currently in heart failure and will need a heart transplant.

Miracle says, “The insurance doesn’t cover it until your heart fails, then you go on a waiting list.”

With the transplant not being guaranteed, Miracle tells us that the scariest part is not knowing when her son’s heart will fully give out.

His family is hosting an event in his honor, called “Aaron’s Heart-o-Rama” on February 14th to support him and other children with Congenital Heart Disease.

The carnival themed event will be held at the Gran Meridien in Appleton, and it will be open to the public while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Aaron’s family is asking the community for help. If you’d like to buy tickets to the event or donate to his GoFundMe page, you can find the links below.

GoFundMe

Heart-o-Rama

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

(FILE) Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later...
Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots
WATCH: Miracle mom leaves hospital
WATCH: Miracle mom leaves hospital
Gray Television, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Gray Television, Inc.)
WMTV-TV owner Gray Television buys Quincy Media, will divest WKOW-TV
DPI opens enrollment for students to transfer districts
DPI opens enrollment for students to transfer districts
Much of southern Wisconsin is reporting at least a foot of snow on the ground. Some spots are...
More Snow is on the Way Later this Week