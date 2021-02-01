Advertisement

It’s twins! Detroit Zoo announces birth of 2 polar bear cubs

The zoo says the two polar bear cubs were born Nov. 17 to parents Suka and Nuka.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Zoo has announced that an 8-year-old polar bear named, Suka, has successfully given birth to two cubs.

The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be successfully born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years. Suka gave birth to cubs in 2018 and 2019, but they didn’t survive.

Though the announcement and details of the latest births came Thursday, the cubs were born in November. The father is a 16-year-old polar bear named Nuka. One of the two cubs, a female, is being raised by humans after early health issues.

We can bear-ly contain our excitement! Two polar bear cubs were born November 17, 2020, to parents Suka and Nuka at the...

Posted by Detroit Zoo on Friday, January 29, 2021

Zoo officials say the rare separation of sibling cubs will help researchers study outcomes of cubs raised by humans versus those raised by their mothers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

