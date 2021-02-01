Janesville home with people inside struck by bullets

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home with four people inside was struck by gunfire Sunday night and Janesville Police believe it was targeted.

According to a news release, Janesville PD officers were called for a shots fired incident at 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Grant Street.

Multiple neighbors heard gun shots in the area and then officers found a home that was shot near the intersection of South Grant Street and West State Street.

Janesville Police noted that no one in the residence was injured or hit by bullets. Officers did note that the house appeared to be targeted and that there is no threat to the community.

Officers encouraged those with information on this incident to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave a tip on the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.