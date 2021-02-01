Advertisement

Janesville home with people inside struck by bullets

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home with four people inside was struck by gunfire Sunday night and Janesville Police believe it was targeted.

According to a news release, Janesville PD officers were called for a shots fired incident at 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Grant Street.

Multiple neighbors heard gun shots in the area and then officers found a home that was shot near the intersection of South Grant Street and West State Street.

Janesville Police noted that no one in the residence was injured or hit by bullets. Officers did note that the house appeared to be targeted and that there is no threat to the community.

Officers encouraged those with information on this incident to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave a tip on the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Chief who supervised officer in shootings to retire
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Marcus Randle El’s preliminary hearing set
Court delays Riley Berg competency hearing
Judge sets trial for Green Bay man charged with 18th OWI