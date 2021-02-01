Advertisement

Judge sets trial for Green Bay man charged with 18th OWI

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge says the case of a 74-year-old Green Bay man charged with his 18th drunken driving offense will go to trial.

Wallace Bowers was arrested last month after a crash that took out power lines and caused an outage. WLUK-TV reports that Bowers faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011. He had a valid license to drive at the time of last month’s accident.

A law that went into effect in 2018 requires driver’s licenses to be revoked after a 4th OWI conviction.

Bowers said at his initial court appearance that he’d been sober since 2011 and blamed medications for interfering with the few drinks he had.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Chief who supervised officer in shootings to retire
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Marcus Randle El’s preliminary hearing set
Court delays Riley Berg competency hearing