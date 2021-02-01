Madison City-County building to improve energy efficiency with $1 million federal grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison City-County Building will get an eco-friendly face lift, or rather high performance, triple-paned windows and cost-effect LED lighting systems, thanks to a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Dane Co. Executive joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the grant allocation Monday. The City of Madison and local non-profit Slipstream are recipients of the fund, allowing the City-County Building to be retrofitted with new energy efficient technology.

According to the City, the upgrade will demonstrate whole-building energy savings that will result from integrated HVAC and lighting systems that save 10 and 60 percent, respectively.

“Dane County is excited to have this opportunity to explore next-generation energy efficiency technologies and further reduce our energy usage,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.”We are always eager to share what we learn about energy savings with others local governments hoping to make improvements, and we look forward to carrying out this project at the City-County Building.”

The project is expected to total about $1.5 million, according to the City. The County and City will allocate approximately $500k in matching funds.

Beginning in Spring 2021, the project will likely last through 2023.

