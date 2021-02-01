Madison Police Dept. begins new chapter with Chief Shon Barnes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison’s newest top cop is outlining his priorities and what he calls an “ambitious blueprint” for the Madison Police Department.

Chief Shon Barnes began his first day in office Monday morning by being sworn into office. He is its 30th Chief of Police.

“This is arguably one of the most challenging times for law enforcement in our history,” Dr. Barnes said. “While some are abandoning the profession, or approaching our challenges with cynicism, I am more than ready to embrace the challenges with open arms and open heart and most importantly an open mind.”

Barnes accepted an offer by the Police and Fire Commission in December. He replaces Acting Chief Vic Wahl as the department’s leader.

PRIORITIES FOR MADISON POLICE DEPT.

Barnes says one of his priorities will be violent crime prevention in Madison.

His administration will focus on violent crime and prevention. He says crime reduction will occur through innovative initiatives as well as partnership in the criminal justice system and in the private sector.

His other priority as Chief of Police will be community engagement.

“We’re never going to move the needle in our community trust until we recognize how the community wants to be policed,” says Barnes. “That will require all of us, every single one of us, coming together.”

Barnes says he wants to meet with activists and other members of the community to discuss how the department operates.

WHO IS CHIEF BARNES

Barnes began his law enforcement career in 2000 at the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina. He moved up the ranks to become captain.

Recently, he was the Deputy Chief of Police in Salisbury, North Carolina, and previously was the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.

Barnes is also a council member of the National Police Foundation’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race.

He is married to Dr. Stephanie Dance-Barnes and they have three children.

Barnes is succeeding Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl, who lead the department after former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s retirement in September 2019.

Koval said politics was a catalyst for his departure. He also cited concerns about the proposed 2020 mayoral budget.

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 in December to give Barnes the job. The other two votes were in favor of Ramon Batista, the former police chief of Mesa, Arizona.

